Royal Air Force Museum Midlands invites residents to Service of Remembrance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visitors are being invited to join the service, led by RAF Cosford's Station Chaplain, John Mbayo, to reflect on the sacrifices of service personnel in the past and present.

The service will begin with a formal welcome from RAF Cadets and a marching contingent from the School of Physical Training at RAF Cosford. The ceremony will include readings, hymns, and the traditional sounding of 'The Last Post,' followed by a two-minute silence in tribute.

Throughout the service, attendees will be treated to hymns performed by the Cosford Military Wives Choir. Wreaths will also be laid in respect and in memory of those who have fallen in service to their country by representatives from the Museum, RAF Cosford, Cosford Military Wives Choir, and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire.

RAF Museum Midlands Remembrance Service. Picture: Royal Air Force Museum

The service will be held in the Midlands museum's Hangar 1, set against a backdrop of historic aircraft.

Admission to the service is free, but to ensure a place, guests are encouraged to book one of the 450 available tickets in advance.

Cosford Military Wives Choir. Picture: Royal Air Force Museum

Visitors are asked to arrive by 10.30am in preparation for the service that will begin promptly at 10.45am. After the service, visitors are encouraged to explore the Museum at their leisure.

The RAF Museum Midlands is open each day from 10.00am, with free admission.

Further details on the service, and booking can be found at: rafmuseum.org/midlands.