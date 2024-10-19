Thousands due at Diwali celebrations in Wolverhampton at Phoenix Park as traffic warning issued

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The annual event is renowned for its amazing entertainment, family fun - and fireworks!

This year’s Diwali Mela is being hosted by the Shri Krishan Mandir between 4pm and 8.30pm. Around 8,000 attended last year’s event - with Phoenix Park in Blakenhall, Wolverhampton, having capacity for 9,000 this year.

The Diwali Mela is being sponsored by Tomato Energy and will feature headliners Pargan Bhandal & Roshni Pink as well as other special guest performers Prem Chamkila, Hit The Dhol, Jodie Dancers, Jagdish, Arun Verma, Mr Tejider and many more.

Following the switching on of the lights at 8pm, there will be a fireworks display.

Diwali celebrations in Wolverhampton

Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness and is a major religious festival for people of the Hindu, Sikh and Jain faiths.

The event is supported by the Indian Multicultural Society, Shri Krishan Mandir, Gurudwara Sikh Council & Gujrati Association.

Traffic warning as Wolverhampton gets ready to celebrate Diwali

West Midlands Roads has issued a warning about traffic disruption during the celebrations between 4pm and 8.30pm.

It said: “Watch out for increased traffic and pedestrian movement in the area around Dudley Road and Parkfield Road.

It has also urged everyone attending to consider using public transport.

‘A fantastic free event’

Councillor Chris Burden, cabinet member for city development, jobs, and skills at Wolverhampton Council, said: “This is a fantastic free event for all the family, featuring top quality entertainment and a fantastic firework display and we encourage everyone to plan early and come along to celebrate this important event in the city’s calendar.”

Diwali celebrations in Wolverhampton

‘Nothing fills us with more joy than to see communities coming together’

Soni Grewal, community manager at Tomato Energy, said: “As a Wolverhampton-based business with a community-first ethos, we're delighted to be sponsoring the Wolverhampton Diwali Mela 2024.

“At Tomato, we're working with local people to bring locally generated renewable energy to serve our community for generations to come.

"Nothing fills us with more joy than to see communities coming together to celebrate at these special events and bring us positive hope for the future."