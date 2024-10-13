The 12 best places to enjoy Bonfire Night in the Black Country and Staffordshire

With Guy Fawkes Night quickly approaching, we have once again been spoiled with a wide range of fantastic events for all those who want to take part in the night's celebrations.

This bonfire night is promising to be bigger and better than ever, with a gigantic range of events taking place across the West Midlands.

With the 5th of November falling on a Tuesday, this year's events will often fall on the weekend before or the weekend after.

Here is our list of the 12 best bonfire events to visit to remember remember this 5th of November:

The Bonfire night at Himley Park in 2023 was one of the best events that year

1) Saturday, November 2, Himley Fireworks 2024. Himley Hall and Park, Himley. This yearly event is always a win in our books, providing great food and 30-minute fireworks spectacular with the natural surroundings of the beautiful Himley Hall. The event runs from 4.30pm to 10.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the Himley Hall website.

2) Friday, November 1, Fireworks Night at Lichfield Golf and Country Club. Lichfield Golf and Country Club, Elmhurst. Enjoy some amazing food and sit by the fire as you watch the spectacular fireworks at Lichfield Golf and Country Club. Gates open to the event at 6pm, with fireworks starting at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £30.00. More information can be found on the group's website.

3) Saturday, November 2, Walsall Arboretum Fireworks, Walsall Arboretum. For the first time ever, it will include a special flame show choreographed to music from classic films. Enjoy a whole host of food and drinks as you experience one of the best light shows that Walsall has to offer. Gates open at 5pm with fireworks starting at 7pm. Tickets cost £8.50 for adults, £6.50 for children. More information on the group's website.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the fireworks at Himley Hall

4) Sunday, November 3, Hopfest on Fire, Hopley's Family Camping, Bewdley. Visit Bewdley again this year as Hopfest on Fire returns to bring some light to our night. This event will feature a range of street food, live music, drinks and a whole host of fantastic activities to take part in. Gates open at 4pm. Tickets cost £18.70 for adults, children tickets £7.00. More information can be found on their ticket website.

5) Friday, November 1, Wolverhampton Fireworks 2024, West Park, Park Road. The official bonfire night of Wolverhampton returns again this year as West Park prepares to be lit up by colourful explosions. This annual display moved from Wolverhampton Racecourse, now instead taking place in the beautiful West Park surroundings. The event this year is brought to you by two times British Fireworks champions, Komodo Fireworks. Tickets cost £8am for adults, Children £6. Gates open at 5pm. More information can be found on the group's website.

6) Saturday, November 9, Bonfire Night 2024, Little Hay Miniature Railway, Balleny Green, Sutton Coldfield. The biggest bonfire show at the littlest railway museum. Little Hay Miniature Railway's bonfire night extravaganza features food, drinks and unlimited train rides for all. What's not to love! Tickets cost £17.50, child tickets £11.50. More information on the group's website.

The bonfire event at Weston Park was spectacular

7) Friday, November 8 - Saturday, November 9, Alton Towers Ultimate Firework Spectacular, Alton Towers. Thrills, fireworks and family entertainment, Are all available for families to experience this year at the Alton Towers fireworks spectacular. This premium event features tons of food, tons and drink and tons of entertainment for all to enjoy, all backdropped by the fantastic Alton Towers. Fireworks start at 7pm, with tickets costing £43 per person. More information can be found on the group's website.

8) Saturday, November 2 - Friday, November 3, Drayton Manor, Spooktacular Halloween and Fireworks. Drayton Manor has invited everyone to join them for two nights of unforgettable fun as the skyline above the spectacular Drayton Manor skyline, But that's not all, the event also combines fireworks with a spooky surrounding as families can enjoy Halloween-themed fun. Tickets for the day cost £27.50 per person. Information on opening times can be found on the group's website.

9) Saturday, November 2, Tamworth Fireworks Spectacular 2024, Tamworth Castle, The Holloway. Tamworth Castle's free fireworks event is returning again this year, promising fantastic lights, spectacular music, and no end of fun for all the family. Tickets for the event are free, with gates opening at 5.30pm . More information for the event can be found on the group's website.

10) Saturday, November 2, Bonfire and Firework Spectacular, West Midlands Showground, Gravel Hill, Shrewsbury. This large-scale vent is returning again this year to provide one of the most anticipated shows in the West Midlands calendar. The event will feature a roaring bonfire and plenty of fireworks, with the night split into two displays, one that is ideal for younger children or those who are over-stimulated by percussive noises, and a second evening performance that is a louder display. Gates open at 5pm. Tickets cost £16.50 per person, children £6.50. More information on the group's website.

For those with pets, family members with Special Education Needs (SEN), have triggers that are related to percussive noises, or for those who are just looking for a quieter night, here are our two options for the best 'quite night' bonfire events.

This years bonfire events are better than ever!

11) Sunday, November 3, The Stables, Coral Green, Spencer's Lane. Inclusive Bonfire Night. This inclusive SEN friendly bonfire event includes activities that are designed to replicate all the fun to be had on bonfire night, just without all the noisy explosives. There will be no large crowds or groups of people and each child will receive a glow stick on entry to use as a sparkler. Tickets cost £10 per person with carers able to go for free. Gates open at 6pm. Tickets through the Eventbrite website.

12) Sunday, October 27. Halloween and Bonfire Night, Polesworth Donkey Sanctuary, Kisses Barn Lane, Tamworth. Following the success of last year's event, the silent bonfire at Polesworth Donkey Sanctuary is back. This event allows you to enjoy all the pretty colours of bonfire night, without all the scary noises. Also on show for the day will be food stalls, bars, pumpkin carving, music and plenty of entertainment. Tickets cost £7 per person, children £5. Gates open at 3pm. Tickets through the Eventbrite website.