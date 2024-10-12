Spooky events for Black Country Residents this Halloween

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Halloween is a staple event in the UK and has been ever since it was introduced to us by our friends in the USA, when families across the region carve their best pumpkins, don their most fearsome masks and kids gather impressive hampers of sweets.

But most of all, it's a time that brings communities together to form a collective spirit which enables some time off from the every-day jobs of life, and this year, there are all sorts of events to get your (vampire) teethe into.

Dudley Zoo and Castle are running events from October 26 to Sunday, November 3, when visitors can help identify its collection of donated animal skulls and skeletons in the Discovery Centre, as well as viewing a special exhibition of tarantulas as staff aim to bust myths about the creepy critters.

Customers can also explore the 11th century Dudley Castle, reported to be one of the most haunted places in the UK and hear more about the ghosts of the past during the zoo’s daily talks programme, when visitors can also learn about some of the site’s rarest and scariest animals.

Image: Dudley Zoo and Castle

Plus, take part in creepy arts and crafts in the farm barn and follow a bat trail around the zoo to discover some of the amazing 200 plus species living across the 40-acre site, for the chance to win an adoption of an animal of your choice.

The Black Country Museum is hosting dates for their 'Halloween Nights - Monster and Aliens' event. The firm said the event will bring 'a frenzy of fun' as monsters and aliens invade the Museum.

The dates are set for Saturday, October 26, Sunday, October 27, Wednesday, October 30 and Thursday, October 31. Tickets start at £15

Image: Stafford Borough Council

Stafford Music and Food Festival is hosting a Halloween street party, join them from Thursday, October 31st from 4 PM - 9 PM, in Market Square and Stafford Town Centre,

It will have themed areas, like Day of the Dead: Free face painting in Martin Street in association with M&M Legal, The Market Vaults & The Dog House,

Diagon Alley/Harry Potter: Dress up as your favourite characters in Salter Street, Dumbledore, Prof Snape, Draco, Death Eaters, Hagrid with fun fair and children's activities, in association with The Vine and Empourium.

The Street of Horrors: Come in costumes of classic horror characters in Market Street Beetlejuice, Freddy Krueger, Jason, Chucky, Pennywise and The Crow in association with Ye Olde Rose & Crown, The Empourium and Studio Fresh.

It will also have Fancy dress competitions adults and children, Tarot Readings at Tudor House Holistic Centre The Colonnade Eastgate Street, 20-minute Tarot readings for just £15, Live performances from: Rooftop Studios, Dappa Dance, Dance Nuvo, Indian classical dance, Stafford Rock Choir, Dynamic Dance, Robbie Williams Tribute, and DemenNus & Harmzouse Reggae/Ska band - With Stu Haycock from Vibe 1 Roadshow and live broadcast.

Image: City of Wolverhampton

Giant glowing monsters will be invading Wolverhampton city centre this half term break, Wolverhampton Monsters is a family-friendly, free trail from 25 October to 3 November.

Five inflatable, cartoon-like monsters will be situated across the city-centre, peeking over buildings and around corners.

Wolverhampton Train Station will also join the fun with monster-themed windows, and city centre streets will have monster-themed floor stickers.

The trail is designed to provide a free and enjoyable activity suitable for all ages and drive footfall into the centre.

Wolverhampton Monsters is funded by Enjoy Wolverhampton BID, via the UK Government through the Commonwealth Games Legacy Enhancement Fund and with support from City of Wolverhampton Council.

Cherry Shine, Enjoy Wolverhampton BID managing director said, “We are so excited for our 'monster invasion'.

“The monsters are bright, colourful and fun. The illuminations will add an extra enjoyment factor as the evenings draw in.

“They provide a real talking point - whatever your age - and will look great on Instagram and Tiktok.

“We are compiling a guide of family-friendly restaurants and cafes so you can enjoy the trail and stay for a bite to eat afterwards, or perhaps a monster munch….”

Councillor Chris Burden, Cabinet Member for City Development, Jobs and Skills, said: “City of Wolverhampton Council is delighted to be working in partnership with the city centre BID on this.

“The monster trail is a great way for families and kids of all ages to enjoy Halloween this year and, through events like this which straddle day and night, we’re looking to increase footfall to our city centre and boost our local economy.

“This promises to be a fantastic free event, giving parents a great opportunity to get their kids out of the house and stretching their legs in the city centre to burn-off some pent-up half-term energy!

“It’s also a great opportunity to support the fantastic array of independent and national business brands we have in our city centre and possibly grab a bite to eat with family and friends."

Image: Drayton Manor

Drayton Manor has a collection of dates for their 'Spooktacular Halloween' which is currently on and will be until November 3.

The amusement park will feature Trick or Treat, a Hay Bale Trail, and a Trick or Treat castle.

It will also feature the Rory & Lory Show - Drayton Manor’s mascots Rory and Lory for daily spooky shows on the main stage at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm, and Thomas Land Spooky Shows.

On it's site, it reads: "Get ready for a spine-tingling Halloween adventure at Drayton Manor Resort! From October 3rd through 3rd November, enjoy family-friendly fun Halloween themed entertainment, Trick or Treat with Sir Topham Hatt with more to come during half term.

"Book your tickets online for the best price and join us in costume for an unforgettable Halloween experience!"