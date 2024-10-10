I caught mystery TV crews on camera as they filmed in Wolverhampton – and the scenes were very dramatic!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Film crews were seen huddled around the Queen Street entrance to the old Express & Star building in Wolverhampton as they filmed the next scenes of a 'mysterious' new feature film.

The film is rumoured to be a BBC remake of the short movie, Retreat, a 2013 feature directed by Ted Evans that follows a deaf woman who joins an all-deaf commune that is caught in the grips of paranoia.

Actors, camera crews and boom-poles could be seen surrounding the entrance of the building, which has been transformed to portray the fictional 'European Sovereign Bank'.

At the call of 'action!', actors could be seen springing to life, bringing the streets alive as two cast members storm out of the bank and down into the city centre.

Actors could be seen springing to life at the call of 'action!'

The focus of the film is as of yet unconfirmed, however, rumours say that the production will be a horror short featuring a mostly deaf cast.

Bill Lloyd, 52, of Wolverhampton, said: "It's quite good to see. There is a lot of sign language going on, you never really get to see it that much.

"I saw the filming yesterday too, I think it might turn out to be a horror film, just with the way it feels. It's quite exciting."

A similar production crew could be seen on Highgate Common, near Swindon

Actors were previously seen on Dudley Street carrying out filming, as well as in Highgate Common, near Swindon, where residents of the 'I'm From Kingswinford' Facebook page posted pictures of caution signs, filming cranes and trailers.

Tracey Yeoman, 61, of Lower Gornall, said: "I saw that they were filming in Kingswinford. To be honest, I only really came to the city to watch them filming it.

"It's nice to see I suppose. You don't really get a chance to see stuff like this so, why not have nosey."

The old Express & Star building was turned into the European Sovereign Bank

BBC have been approached for comment.