Lights, camera, action!: Production crews spotted in Wolverhampton city centre as filming for 'mystery' movie continues

Production teams could be seen working in various locations around the city centre, guiding actors and preparing scenes for an exciting new film.

Rumours have been spreading as to the new production, with many saying it could be part of a new BBC horror feature called 'Retreat', a short film based around an all-deaf commune directed by deaf director Ted Evans.

Actors could be seen standing silent before the call to 'action', springing into their roles, which included carrying a small child wearing pyjamas through the city streets and conversing in sign language.

Production teams were also seen frequenting the shops around Wolverhampton

The production also included transforming the old Express & Star building on Queen Street into the 'European Sovereign Bank' with a rather ominous logo of a sword pitched between two wings.

The production is rumoured to remain in the city until Thursday, with cast and crews being spotted filming in various locations around the city, including Queen Street, Castle Street and Dudley Street.

Similar filming could be seen also taking place in Highgate Common, near Swindon, with residents of the I'm From Kingswinford Facebook page posting pictures of caution signs, filming cranes and plenty of trailers.

Talking about the filming, Damian Gough, from Wolverhampton, said: "It's alright to see isn't it? Wolverhampton's getting quite popular for filming these days. Steven Knight, Peaky Blinders and now this.

"I have no idea what it is for, but I heard it was a horror film. They are doing a lot of sign language too. I wonder what it is."

Jason Michaels, another shopper in Wolverhampton, said the area is turning into 'Hollywood'.

Jason said: "I've never seen anything like this before, not around here at least. It's turning into Hollywood.

"There are a few security guards standing around but everyone is pretty friendly. They won't say what it is, but it looks pretty good so far."

As of yet, it is unconfirmed what feature the production is for.

BBC have been approached for comment.