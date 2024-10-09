Brush off the cobwebs at Dudley Zoo as kids go free for spooky season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Families are invited to join in the spooky fun at Dudley Zoo and Castle as little ones are invited to visit for free.

Up to two children aged three to 15 years old are being granted free admission with every full-paying adult, including during the half-term holidays.

Free tickets for children must be purchased via the zoo's website, with families available to take advantage of the spooky deal until November 29.

Visitors are also being invited to take part in the zoo's 'spooktacular Halloween' half-term activities.

Take part in an exhibition to help dispel myths about the creepiest of crawlies

The event, which takes place between October 26 and November 3, will see visitors identify a collection of donated animal skulls and skeletons.

Young ones can also view the special exhibition of tarantulas as zoo staff try to bust the myths about creepy critters.

You will also be able to explore the 11th-century Dudley Castle, which is reported to be one of the most haunted places in the UK.

Zoo manager, Matt Lewis, said: "We’ve got fun for all the family this half term and with our kids go free ticket offer running throughout the holidays, when up to two children can visit for free with every full-paying adult, visiting DZC this autumn is fangtastic value."

For more information, and to plan your visit to the zoo, please visit the group's website.