Meet Andy and Issy – our fave Codsall father and daughter starring on ITV's My Mum Your Dad

Wolverhampton born Andy is currently on our screens trying to find love, while Issy and the other kids are determining their parent's love lives – watching their every move from a separate location.

We spoke to the brilliant Andy and Issy, who are currently taking part in ITV 's My Mum Your Dad.

We'll have to keep tuning in every night to see if sparks fly for our Andy, but for now, let's get to know him and his daughter a little better.

Andy is a father of two, Issy, 19, and Chloe, 16. The family live together in Codsall now, in South Staffordshire, though Andy was born close by in Wolverhampton and lived in Castlecroft, attending Warstones Primary School and later Smestow Academy.

He's always been business-savvy, working all kinds of jobs while he was studying at University of Central England – which is now Birmingham City University.

"I did loads of things to prevent getting into debt!" said Andy, "My mom and dad were working class, so we always had jobs to keep going. I worked at McDonald's, I bought and sold clothes and watches, I worked at a restaurant, I valeted cars in the summer holidays, did a paper round. When I graduated I became a surveyor straight away."

He did that for just under a year and then set up his own property rental business at just 21-years-old, working out of his mom and dad's dining room.