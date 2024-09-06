Wolverhampton Half Marathon & 10K 2024: Everything you need to know about the running event on Sunday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Joggers, sprinters and fun-runners of every type will descend on Wolverhampton city centre to take part in this year's running event set to take place this Sunday.

This year the Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10K running event is proudly returning after it was sadly cancelled last year 'due to low numbers'.

So, to help you beat your record time, or to have the best views of those brave souls participating, we have made a comprehensive list of everything you need to know to make the most of the anticipated running event.

Who's going to the Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10K running event?

Runners are advised to stretch before starting their race

The Half-Marathon event is an endurance event that is anticipated by thousands of runners across the UK.

Many runners travel from all over to watch hundreds of participants run through the streets of Wolverhampton, vying for the best time on the track.

As well as runners, thousands of spectators turn out to watch the endurance event, filling Wolverhampton's streets, shops, cafes and restaurants as they take part in the day's many activities.

The event officially starts at 8.30am, with the first starter pistol of the day being fired at 8.40am to mark the beginning of the Half-Marathon and the 10k.

The last runner for the events is expected to cross the finish line at 12.45pm, where the course will be completely cleared and all roads re-opened.

Winners of the event are given prizes of up to £75, with first, second and third place in both male and female categories also being given life-long bragging rights.

Do runners at the Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10K event win prizes?

Hundreds are set to appear in the city for the anticipated race

While there are only two races taking place on the day, there are several categories that are being marked, ranging from men's and women's runs and awards for each 10-year age category.

Awards include first, second and third place prizes for males/females, with the winners being awarded £75, £50 and £25 respectively.

Winners of the individual 10-year age group for the first and second place winner can also bag a £20 voucher.

All athlete finishers of each category are awarded a finisher's medal, t-shirt and a goody bag regardless of finishing position.

What time does the Wolverhampton Half Marathon & 10K event start and do I have to pay to watch the runners?

This happy runner looks like he is enjoying the run

While running entry was sadly closed as of 9am on Friday – there are still plenty of ways to get involved and enjoy the day.

Entry to watch the event is free, with those wanting to take part in the day being invited to visit the city centre and line the track to cheer on the runners as they endure the gruelling route.

Spectators are advised to get there early so you can nab one of the most exciting places to stand.

A full comprehensive route list of the race route was listed in the Express and Star on Wednesday, with everyone invited to watch the amazing event.

Will roads be closed in Wolverhampton while the Half Marathon and 10K event is underway?

Below are all of the roads that are due to be closed on Sunday, September 8. Maps of the route can be found on the Wolverhampton Marathon website.

North Street

Paternoster

Red Lion Street

Mitre Fold

Queen Square

Lichfield Street

Stafford Street

Wulfruna Street

Thornley Street

Whitmore Street

Broad Street

Fryer Street

Victoria Street

Bell Street

Cleveland Road

Skinner Street

School Street

Salop Street

Peel Street

Pitt Street

Worcester Street

Summer Row

Temple Street

St Johns Square

Church Street

Waterloo Street

Clarence Street

Birch Street

Ring Road between Chapel Ash and Stafford Street

Bath Road

West Park

Albert Road

Paget Road

Tettenhall Road

Newbridge Crescent

Newbridge Avenue

Compton Park

Compton Road (one-way restrictions apply)

Henwood Road (one-way restrictions apply)

Balfour Crescent

St Judes Road

Riches Street

Henwood Road (one-way restrictions apply)

Bridgnorth/Compton Road (one-way restrictions apply)

Will there be food and drinks available at the Wolverhampton Half Marathon & 10K event?

Thousands of people are excited for the return of the endurance event

With the event taking place in the heart of Wolverhampton, starting at the famous Civic Hall building, there are plenty of cafes, shops, restaurants and eateries that will all be open for spectators and runners to enjoy.

Why not also drop into the Wulfrun Shopping Centre where there are plenty of options for anyone looking for a bite to eat or a drink?

Water stalls will also be dotted along the route for all runners to take advantage of.

Where will the results of the Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10K be posted?

The event in 2022 returned after a three-year break

Results for the races will be based on the runners 'gun time' which marks the overtime time and finishing position for the lap.

The results overall winners will be announced on the day, however, for those looking in remotely, the results will be posted online within a few minutes of the runners finishing here: Wolverhampton Half Marathon and 10K results

So with all that said, lace up your shoes and enjoy the day, cheer on your runners, and enjoy all the surroundings of beautiful Wolverhampton. On your marks, get set, GO!