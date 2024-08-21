First chance to tour newly-restored Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley - here's when

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Works to restore the historic 100ft cone, which dates from 1794, to its former glory began in July 2023.

The work is nearly completed, but it is opening on a limited basis on Friday, August 23, for the start of the International Festival of Glass in Stourbridge's Glass Quarter.

A full re-launch is planned for the end of October when the cone will be fully reopen.

There will be free tours each day during the festival of the newly-restored cone, the former home of Stuart Crystal which was used to make glass until 1936.

The site on High Street has seen a £1.5million regeneration programme to reinforce the cone for years to come with lime mortar inside and out restored. Flooring has been improved and lighting upgraded.

The Red House Glass Cone at Wordsley has undergone extensive repairs

While this final work has been taking place, the site has been open to the public, including the visitor centre, museum, gift shop and studios and a programme of craft sessions for young visitors has been running through the summer school holidays.

The Grade II* listed cone – one of only four remaining in the UK – is open 10am to 5pm on Friday, 10am to 6pm on Saturday. 10am to 5pm on Sunday and 10am to 3pm on Monday. Admission is free.

Manager Kate Jones said: "we have had a really successful summer with lots of children visiting in the holidays.

"We are hoping for a busy weekend. There is a lot of festuival buzz on site and across the Glass Quarter and we hope to welcome lots of new visitors."

The International Festival of Glass is in its 20th year and there will be events running to Monday at venues that also include Ruskin Glass Centre and Stourbridge Glass Museum.

It include the British Glass Biennale at Ruskin Glass Centre in Wollaston Road, Amblecote from 10am to 5pm each day.

The grand opening of Riverside House in Canal Street, Amblecote, will also take place during the festival which will also feature exhibitions, music and glass making demonstrations.