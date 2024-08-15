UK’s biggest summer celebration of Irish music and culture returns to the West Midlands

https://da.ily/video/x8njeo1

Billed as the UK’s biggest summer celebration of Irish music and culture the event is attracting visitors from across the UK and Ireland.

As in the previous two years the two-day open air festival will be held in the grounds of the New Irish Centre in Kings Heath, Birmingham - on August 24 and 25.

There’s an incredible lineup of talent from across the West Midlands and Ireland.

Headlining this year’s Páirc Festival is the world-renowned Riverdance on Saturday and the legendary Bob Geldof on Sunday.

Here’s the full Saturday Lineup:

Riverdance, embarking on their 30th-anniversary tour, is known for its electrifying live music and mesmerising dance performances.

The Whistlin’ Donkeys: Bringing their unique spin on Irish folk music from County Tyrone.

Mike Denver: Country music showman performing hits from his career and classic covers.

All Folk’d Up: Returning with their eclectic mix of classic Irish sounds with a modern twist.

Ruaile Buaile: Exciting band from Offaly known for their unique ‘twisted-trad’ songs.

Kiera Dignam: Daughter of the late Christy Dignam, showcasing her powerful singer-songwriter talents.

The BibleCode Sundays: London-based band fusing Celtic rock with Irish tradition.

Here’s the full Sunday Lineup:

Nathan Carter: Ireland’s number one country music singer, returning for the third time. ● Boyzlife: Duo Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden performing hits from Boyzone and Westlife. ● Sharon Shannon, Frances Black & Mary Coughlan: Trio of legendary performers combining their talents for an intimate musical journey.

The Tumbling Paddies: Rising stars known for their energetic live performances. ● George Murphy and the Rising Sons: Delivering dynamic performances with rich storytelling. ● Sean Magee: Award-winning multi-instrumentalist showcasing his exceptional skills.

What else is happening at Páirc Festival & how do I get tickets?

In addition to the stellar musical lineup, attendees can enjoy the festival’s street food village, traditional Irish dancing, market stalls featuring local makers and Irish produce, outdoor bars, beer tents, and the Páirc Awards ceremony honouring exceptional contributions to the Irish community in Birmingham.

Tickets for Páirc Festival are available now on the festival website www.paircfestival.com with day tickets starting from £47.50 for an adult day ticket. This year's festival is close to a sell-out, with only a few hundred tickets left for Saturday, and limited Sunday, Weekend and VIP tickets on sale now.

For more information about Páirc Festival and to book tickets please visit paircfestival.com or follow on social media @paircfestival.