Black Country Day 2024: Here's what to expect from Stourbridge Carnival from local festival-goers

The fantastic carnival is only days away as Dudley residents prepare to celebrate Black Country Day with singing and dancing, food and drink and no end of entertainment.

Stourbridge Carnival has been one of the most anticipated days in the Black Country Calendar since even before Black Country Day was established in 2013.

The Peaky Blinder Group at Stourbridge Carnival in 2023. From left to right, Steven Howard, Deborah Butler, Ian Butler and Derek Brennan.

Now, with one week to go, Dudley residents have talked about their excitement at joining in the festivities at the much-loved festival event.

David Walker, 32, of Stourbridge, said: "I can't wait. It's going to be a really fun day. We are taking the kids this year. It will be the first time they have gone so they are really looking forward to it.

"We have been to a lot of them and they are always really good. Everyone has a good time and there is plenty to get involved in. It's just the ticket for Black Country Today isn't it."

Local Band: Giant & the Georges played for the event in 2019

The event this year will feature a whole list of artisanal stalls, food and drinks vendors and plenty of acts to keep the whole family entertained.

Steven Tanner, 30, a father of two from Wollaston, said: "It's going to be good. My and the wife usually go to the food and drinks stalls, we are big foodies so it's good to try all the different cuisines.

"This year are probably looking forward to trying the drinks stalls, we haven't really drank at the carnival before and we both booked the day after off work, so we might make a night of it."

Visitors were treated to martial arts performances in the 2019 event

The carnival last year saw one of the largest turnouts ever for the event, with residents of the area saying it must have been a record breaker.

Claire Morris, 28, of Amblecoat, said: "There were quite a lot of people here last year, it must have been a record turnout. At least it looked like it was.

"It's a really fun thing to go to, plus it's free so, there's no reason not to really. I can't wait."

The event this year will take place in Stourbridge Town Centre on Sunday, July 7 between 10am and 5pm with entry completely free.

More information on the event and the food and stall sellers attending can be found on the Black Country Festival website.