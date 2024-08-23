Glass Quarter set to sparkle for international festival in Stourbridge

Top artists from as far afield as China, Japan and the USA will be displaying their skills at the International Festival of Glass, which also offers demonstrations, entertainment, talks and behind-the-scenes tours.

Members of the public will also have a chance to try their hand at glassmaking and other crafts during the festival which takes place over six locations in Stourbridge's historic Glass Quarter, starting today.

The festival’s flagship exhibition, British Glass Biennale, is established as the largest and most important selling show of contemporary glass in the UK.

The Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley will be open for tours as part of the festival

Other highlights include a spectacular light and music show and the unveiling of the Riverside House project to revamp a derelict 19th century ironmaster’s house and grounds at Canal Street, Stourbridge, as a stunning health and wellbeing centre.

But, this year could be the last time the festival is held in Stourbridge, home of Britain’s world-renowned glassmaking industry, after another organisation won a bid to run it in future.

The Gloucestershire-based Ruskin Mill Land Trust is giving up organising the showcase to concentrate on its main work with young people with learning difficulties.

The first ever British Glass Biennale in 2004

In future it will be run by Seattle-based Glass Art Society. The Ruskin Mill Trust said the American society’s network would open possibilities to work with other glass centres as potential host venues.

Trustees felt this would give the festival and the glass community and ‘the best possible future’.

Celebrations of the festival’s 20th year will recreate favourite moments from the past, welcome current experts in glass from around the world and ponder the future for glass in the UK.

Speaking about the future, Janine Christley, Festival Director and Director of Fundraising at Ruskin Mill Educational Trust, said: “We have been running the festival for 20 years and it has proved so successful that it is now impacting on our work with young people with learning disabilities.

Ruskins Seven Lamps event will take place on Saturday

"It is time for another organisation to take it over and continue to grow it. We are delighted that the Glass Art Society will give it new impetus.

"They have a lot of experience in holding large glass events and an excellent international network. We look forward to seeing a new vision for the festival under their expert management.”

The festival will be staged at venues across the Wordsley and Stourbridge area from today to Monday.

Entrance to all venues is free, except the new Stourbridge Glass Museum, and there will be a charge for some events and workshops.

Organisers say this year’s event will share “wonderful” memories and create special new ones before the handover to the Glass Arts Society.

The festival hub is at the trust’s site at the Ruskin Glass Centre, formerly the home of Royal Doulton Crystal and Webb Corbett, Amblecote.

Push It, Phoebe Stubbs in the British Glass Biennale

The iconic Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley – which has undergone a £1.5million restoration – will be open for tours during the festival.

A full re-launch is planned for the end of October, but it is opening on a limited basis for the festival with free tours each day during the event.

Other events will be at Stourbridge Glass Museum and The Lace Guild, also in Wordsley.

Work from 121 contemporary artists who are living and working in the UK, plus British makers living and working abroad, will feature in the flagship British Glass Biennale.

It celebrates creativity, innovation and technical skill, with 38 per cent of artists appearing for the first time.

Visitors will be invited to vote for the People’s Prize winner and children can vote for the Young Collectors’ Award. Winners will be announced on September 28.

An evening of music, fire and spectacle will round off Saturday’s programme.

Outdoor celebration experts Walk The Plank, who organised first festival finale in 2004, have been invited back to stage the handover festival at The Ruskin Centre. The spectacle takes inspiration from Ruskin’s Seven Lamps.

It represents the seven qualities which the renowned Victorian philosopher, architect, historian and writer John Ruskin felt should apply to architectural practice. The centrepiece will be a huge fire sculpture, In The Balance, by artist Felix Rowberry.

Before the finale, visitors will be invited to share wishes and hopes for the next 20 years and then commit them to fire in a ritual act.

More details of festival events are available on ifg.org.uk