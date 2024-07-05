Children's magic show fun time at libraries across the region

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Children's entertainer Will E Droppit will be running a series of shows featuring balloon art, music and a magic act at libraries across the borough during the school break as part of the Marvellous Makers Summer Reading Challenge.

The magic shows will be at Halesowen Library, in Queensway, Halesowen, on July 13; Dudley Library, in St James's Road, in Dudley, on August 1; Stourbridge Library, in Crown Shopping Centre, in Stourbridge, on August 21; Netherton Library, in Wordsley Library, in Wordsley Green, in Wordsley on August 27.

All the shows will run from 11am-midday.

He says: "Bring the kids down. It is free of charge. Spaces are limited, so you will need to book.

"Come and the join in the Summer Reading Challenge."

Will E Droppit, also known as Ronnie Bilboe, started his career juggling knives and fire on the streets of Birmingham more than 25 years ago.

He will also be appearing at Wolverhampton's Central Children's Library, in Snow Hill, as part of the same scheme this Saturday from 11am-1pm.

There will be balloon art, music and a magic segment. To attend the Wolverhampton session collect a ticket at the counter on entry.

This year's Summer Reading Challenge is starting on July 6.

To participate families should call in to community libraries for a special collector’s pack and help to find books to read for the challenge, which includes sticker rewards.