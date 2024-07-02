Thousands mark Armed Forces Day at Himley Hall and Park

Attractions at the event included All About Swing dancing, a craft fair and vintage fairground rides, vintage military vehicle display, a climbing wall, archery and Punch & Judy.

There were performances by Reza Farrell, The Rusty Players Orchestra Black Country, The Rusty Players Orchestra South Birmingham, The People’s Orchestra, The People’s Band and Got2Sing Choir.

Stands included the Army, RAF and sea cadets and reserve units including HMS Forward, the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, Royal British Legion Rider’s branch, Mercian Regiment, and 225Sqn Royal Engineers and BSqn, Royal Yeomanry. West Midlands Police plus West Midland and South Staffordshire fire brigades.

Highlights of the free day included when Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills and Deputy Lieutenant Richard Boot presented former and current armed forces personnel with their HM Armed Forces Badges.

Mayor of Dudley Councillor Hilary Bills said: “It was such an honour to take part in today’s celebrations and pay tribute to those who have served our country.

“Everyone enjoyed the entertainment, stalls, activities, vintage displays and performances. It was wonderful to see so many representatives from the armed forces and uniformed services, giving up their Sunday to take part and share what they do.

“While this was a lovely day out for visitors, it was also an opportunity to find out more about the work of our armed forces and show our respect to those who have served or continue to serve.”

The free event on Sundaywas organised by Dudley Council in partnership with military groups, SWG Group, and Pegasus and SF Harrison Roofing.