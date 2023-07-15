Black Country Musicom event called off due to 'severe weather'

Organisers have announced that Saturday's Black Country Musicom event will not go ahead

The festival's dance anthems and club classics event was set to take place at Himley Hall from 3pm on Saturday, featuring DJ sets and various music performances.

But organisers announced at 10am that the event will no longer go ahead as a result of the wet weather and high winds that has been forecast to hit the region.

It comes after a celebration organised to celebrated Black Country Day in Bilston on Saturday was also cancelled due to the weather. A statement posted on the Himley Hall website read: "We regret to announce that we have made the difficult decision to postpone today’s event - Black Country Musicom: Dance Anthems and Club Classics.

"This event will not go ahead today. After consulting health and safety officials, staging operatives and other key stakeholders, we have taken the decision to close the event site due to a severe weather warning with thunderstorms and winds forecast to exceed 40mph.

"On-site safety is our highest priority, and the forecast high winds will pose a serious risk to the various temporary structures across the site, including the main stage. We politely ask that you do not travel to Himley Hall and Park for this event or attempt to access the site.

"This decision has not been made lightly and the event team are deeply saddened that this event will not run today."

As part of the Musicom event, a day of comedy and tribute acts has been planned to take place at Himley Hall from 12pm on Sunday, with organisers saying this will go ahead "as it stands".