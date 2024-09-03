Peaky Blinders movie: Production on Netflix blockbuster to get under way in coming weeks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It will be a Birmingham-based project, bringing the story back to its roots.

And filming is scheduled to begin this month in Digbeth and Small Heath.

The original series, created by Steven Knight, followed the rise of the Shelby family in the post-First World War era, set against the gritty backdrop of Birmingham.

Digbeth Loc Studios, set up by Mr Knight, has been confirmed as the location for a new movie.

It is hoped to grow the local production industry by bringing jobs and industry focus.

The movie will be filmed at the studios and on location in Digbeth and Small Heath.

Brummies will be keeping their eyes-peeled for film crews over the coming weeks.

So far, Oppenheimer star Cillian, 48, has confirmed he’s returning as Tommy Shelby, and joining him are Dune actress Rebecca Ferguson, 40, and Saltburn star Barry Keoghan.

Peaky Blinders, which ran from 2013 to 2022 for six seasons, followed the rise of the Shelby family from after the First World War, and the film is now expected to pick up a few years later, going into the Second World War.