All you need to know if you are travelling to see Justin Timberlake in Birmingham

The pop star will be holding his Forget Tomorrow world tour at the Utilita Arena on Wednesday night from 8.15pm – bringing thousands of fans from across the region to the city.

West Midlands Roads has shared advice for motorists coming in and out of Birmingham tomorrow evening, advising people to opt for public transport if possible as heavy traffic is to be expected.

Visitors to the arena can go by bus, Metro or train and can find their best route using Transport for West Midlands' journey planner.

By train: The venue is just a short walk from Birmingham New Street, Moor Street, Snow Hill and Five Ways train stations.

By bus: There is a bus stop located close to Utilita Arena which is served by the 126 bus service, but as the arena is in the city centre it can be easily accessed from other bus stops in the area.

By Metro: Brindley Place and Birmingham Library are the nearest metro stops, located a short walk from Utilita Arena. From Monday to Saturday, there are trams every 15 minutes between 4.45am and 7am, every 6 to 8 minutes during the day, and every 15 minutes between 7pm and 12.45am

On Sundays there are trams every 15 minutes between 7.30am and 11.45pm.

Justin Timberlake

Driving

Birmingham city centre is under a Clean Air Zone – motorists driving in a car or van will be charged £8 per day if their vehicle does not meet certain emission standards.

Parking information can be found here.