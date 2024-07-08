Art exhibition about Srebrenica massacre to be launched in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The exhibition, by British artist Robert McNeil MBE, marks the 29th anniversary of the genocide in Srebrenica, which saw more than 8,000 men and boys murdered for being Muslim. The killings were perpetrated by units of the Bosnian Serb Army of Republika Srpska under Ratko Mladić.

Artist Mr McNeil was formerly a forensic technician who worked for the United Nations in Bosnia gathering evidence of genocide.

The event, held at the city’s council house, will also include testimony by a survivor of the genocide, Ernesa Ibišević-Hajdarević.

Birmingham library will also be lit up green as part of the council’s commemorations to remember those who lost their lives in what was the worst episode of mass murder on European soil since the Second World War.

Remembering Srebrenica, together with the Bosnia and Herzegovina UK Network, both of which are based in Birmingham, will be putting on the display alongside Mr McNeil.

The exhibition will form part of West Midlands Srebrenica Memorial Day event which will take place at the Council House on July 11 from 12.30pm to 2.15pm and is open to the public.

Hosted by the Lord Mayor of Birmingham, Councillor Ken Wood, the event, the theme of which is ‘I am because you are’, will also include musical performances and readings.

Similarly to Birmingham, Bosnia and Herzegovina was renowned as being a melting pot of culture and faith, where people lived side by side for generations.

Councillor Nicky Brennan, council Cabinet Member for Social Justice, Community Safety and Equalities, said: “As an organisation that works with Remembering Srebrenica, we must ensure that we never forget about the genocide and reaffirm our commitment to standing up against all forms of hatred and prejudice – which have no place in our city.

“Our friends at Remembering Srebrenica and the Bosnia and Herzegovina UK Network have enabled us to display these paintings which depict the trauma of genocide and the wider Bosnian war on their communities – and we stand with them on Srebrenica Memorial Day.

“Now more than ever it is vital that we come together as people, regardless of our background, to celebrate diversity and stand together in solidarity – to help build a better future with hatred.”

