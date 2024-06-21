UB40 back in Birmingham – find out why

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Robin Campbell, Jimmy Brown, Earl Falconer and Norman Hassan were given a special guided tour of the area by Mike Olley, the general manager of Westside Business Improvement District.

He showed them how a giant picture of the Birmingham-founded band had been erected on premises that were temporarily vacant, helping the area to look good for local businesses and visitors.

The band members then used the new TV studio in the BID’s headquarters in Quayside Tower to record some archive material.

UB40 with the hoarding

Mr Olley said: “We make a big fuss of famous local musicians like UB40 here on Westside, as we’re very proud of the talent the city has produced.

“The band members were thrilled to see life size images of themselves with the UB40 brand displayed so prominently here on Broad Street, and we were chuffed that they decided to use our studio for some of their archive work.”