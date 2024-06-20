Alison Hammond set for panto return in Birmingham

She will play the Magical Mermaid in the high-flying panto adventure, Peter Pan from December 21 to February 2, 2025.

The popular tv star will be performing alongside Hippodrome favourite Matt Slack.

Alison said: “Birmingham – I’m back! I’m so excited to return to the Hippodrome this Christmas in Peter Pan as the Magical Mermaid alongside the hilarious Matt Slack.

"I loved every second of Jack and the Beanstalk last year, we had so much fun, but it went by so fast that I had to come back for another. Birmingham is home to the best audiences, and I can’t wait to see them all in Neverland soon!”

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and Chief Executive Officer at Birmingham Hippodrome said: “We are extremely excited to welcome back Alison to the Hippodrome for our panto this December. The audience reaction to Alison last year was incredible and we know that she is going to be a fantastic addition to the Peter Pan cast as the Magical Mermaid. Panto is such a special time of year, and we love seeing families and friends come together to share in the magic of live performance over the festive season.”

Chief Executive of Crossroads Pantomimes, Michael Harrison, who will produce and direct Peter Pan said: “I’m so pleased that Alison has agreed to join us again at the Hippodrome for a second season. Alison is a born entertainer who was a triumph last year with audiences, and much-loved by all of us involved in making the Birmingham panto. With Alison, the comic talent of Matt Slack and the spectacular set and costumes debuted at The London Palladium last Christmas all in place, we're set for our biggest and most exciting Birmingham panto yet!"

Tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0844 338 5000. Calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.