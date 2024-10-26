Red House Glass Cone official relaunch day pushed back to next month thanks to electrical issues

The historic Red House Glass Cone in Wordsley was due to be officially reopened by the mayor of Dudley today.

Works to restore the historic 100ft cone, which dates from 1794, to its former glory began in July 2023.

The Red House Glass Cone at Wordsley has undergone extensive repairs

The full relaunch was planned for the end of October as work was expected to be complete by this time.

However, the team has not yet managed to do everything they wanted to before the grand opening, said duty manager Martyn Perry.

Despite this, the site still 'unofficially' opened its doors today as promised, offering free entry to visitors who are still able to tour most of the listed building and museum.

A sign propped up at the entrance to the glass cone

Martyn told the Express & Star the delay is down to unfinished electrical works and hopes to have it all finished by November 23 for the new official opening.

He added: "We were going to have the mayor do an official opening today but we haven't done everything we wanted to yet, so it is an unofficial opening today as we offer free access to all of our visitors.

"The new official opening day will be on the same day as our annual Christmas tree festival as well as the craft fair weekend, so there will be plenty for visitors to see and do."

The site has seen a £1.5 million regeneration programme to reinforce the cone for years to come with lime mortar inside and out restored. Flooring has been improved and lighting upgraded.

While this final work has been taking place, the site has been open to the public, including the visitor centre, museum, gift shop and studios and a programme of craft sessions for young visitors has been running through the summer school holidays.

The Grade II* listed cone – one of only four remaining in the UK - will also be hosting a number of Halloween events and half term activities, including a spooky tunnel tour and trick or treat crafts.

More information on the events at the Red House Glass Cone can be found at dudley.gov.uk/events.