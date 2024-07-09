Danny, a 22-year-old former gypsy racing horse, and fan favourite at Dudley's Black Country Living Museum, has officially ended his tenure welcoming visitors to the themed attraction after eight and a half years.

Statuesque Danny, a mix breed who stands at 17 hands high, was an important part of the museum's storytelling, helping to share with visitors how horses were the backbone of the Black Country industry throughout the years.

Now, after years of helping to educate visitors on the importance of our hoofed friends during the Industrial Revolution, Danny has traded the cobbled streets of the 18th century Black Country for a nice open field as he enjoys his retirement.

Danny takes part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 Baton Relay

Danny's handlers, Michelle Darby and Chris Turton, said: "It's a bittersweet moment to say farewell to one of the beloved members of our museum family.