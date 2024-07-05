Watch: Step inside three new shops from the 1940s and 60s at the Black Country Living Museum

The open-air museum this week introduced three new – but old – shops to its historical high street.

Visitors can now browse the shelves at a 1949 Co-op store, an exact replica of the Halesowen and Hasbury branch, try on military uniforms, trench coats, hats and boots in Langer's Army and Navy store from 1967, and send themselves a postcard from the past – and maybe some chocolate and gifts – at a replica Spring Hill post office from 1965.

At the Co-op, we were joined by modern and olden-day employees who compared products that are still being stocked today, 75 years on – including 99 tea, Kellogg's Cornflakes, and Cadbury's Dairy Milk.

Carl Smitheman from the modern-day Dudley Co-Op with Mille Leadbeater from the 1949 Co-Op..

The old Co-op gives visitors a look into the first time self-service was introduced, as opposed to counter service where customers would enter a shop and tell the cashier everything they would like to buy.

It also teaches the younger visitors what rationing was during and after the Second World War. Shoppers would need to work out what, and how much, they could buy depending on their ration tokens. Ration tokens made sure everybody got their fair share of what was available.