West Midlands rated number one place for a staycation – does the public agree?

Cancel your trip to the Isles of Scilly and Port Merrion, because apparently the best place for a Great British holiday is the bostin' West Mids!

Experts at Outdoor Toys looked at a number of factors to come to this decision – the affordability of accommodation, family restaurants, activities, the range of attractions, and how many of said attractions there are to choose from in each county.

The West Midlands was found to have the most amusement and water parks on offer – 25 to be precise – and the most affordable accommodation, scoring an 8.07 out of 10. Kent came in close second with 7.85, and Cornwall was ranked as the third-best stay-at-home holiday destination with 7.35 out of 10.

There are plenty of amazing attractions in the region – Dudley Zoo and Castle, Black Country Living Museum, Himley Hall and Park, Walsall Arboretum, Stourbridge Glass Museum – to name just a few.

We asked people in West Bromwich what they thought of the news.