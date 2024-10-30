Halloween-mad Oldbury family to showcase spooky display for charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Adam Rickards and his mum, Ellen Kendall, have transformed their home on Poplar Avenue into a house of horrors for the fifth year, all for a good cause.

Anyone looking to get into the spooky spirit is invited to walk around on Halloween night and marvel the decorations.

Adam pictured at the family's Halloween event last year

Visitors will be greeted by a haunted mansion and pumpkin patch at the front of the home, while a graveyard awaits them in the back garden.

This year, the Halloween fanatics will aim to raise funds for Midlands Air Ambulance, with those attending the event asked to contribute a donation.

Adam said: "The top theme we are doing this year is a forest, so I am getting all the netting up – I've got my work cut out for me."

The display at the family's home last year

In previous years, the event has seen people queue up the street and even stand in the rain waiting to see the spooky decorations.

With the display having continuously proven popular, Adam created a Facebook group, "The Haunted House in B69", in 2022, which has since attracted almost 900 members.

Those who want to attend can visit the home on 69 Poplar Avenue from 6pm on Halloween.