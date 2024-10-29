Lasers and glow sticks dazzle at fundraising walk for Acorns Children's Hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The charity, which provides vital care to seriously ill youngsters, hosted its Glow Walk on Saturday evening and said it was bigger and better than ever.

Participants wore glow sticks and walked along an illuminated route, which included a Frankenstein-themed archway and a spooky fog-filled street as a special Halloween treat.

A multi-coloured laser display meanwhile took place over the lake, which helped to light up the Black Country beauty spot on the night.

Walsall Arboretum was lit with glowsticks and fairylights

Libby Bennett, events officer at Acorns Children’s Hospice, said: "What an incredible night. The glow sticks may have now faded, but the memories from Acorns Glow Walk continue to shine brightly.

"Seeing our community come together in a dazzling display of support was truly heart-warming.

The event helped to raise more than £10,000 for Acorns Children's Hospice

“It was exciting to see the laser display, and families wearing thousands of glow sticks, as each event gets bigger and better than the last giving supporters something special every time. We already can’t wait until next year’s event.

"The Black Country community went all out to shine a spotlight on Acorns lifeline care. Help can’t wait for these children and families, and events like these are essential to ensure we can keep providing this care and support.”

A Frankenstein archway helped to give the event a spooky Halloween feel

Joining in on the fun at the Glow Walk was BAFTA-nominated actress Kia Pegg, who is best known for her role as Jody in the series Tracy Beaker Returns and was recently named as Acorns' newest ambassador.

The actress, who brought her dog Kermit along to the charity walk, said: “I had an amazing time and everyone I have met has been so lovely.

The Glow Walk was held at Walsall Arboretum

"Acorns and all the volunteers have worked so hard to put on this fantastic event that has literally shone a laser light on the lifeline work that the charity does for seriously ill children.

“Not only am I looking forward to coming again next year with my glow sticks, I’ll be continuing to support Acorns and its vital care as an ambassador for the charity.”

Acorns Children’s Hospice, which has a centre in Walsall, provides specialist palliative care for babies, children and young people with life limiting and life threatening conditions, and support for their families.

Families wore their brightest accessories at the Glow Walk

The charity needs around £35,000 each day to provide its children’s hospice care, with two thirds of that amount coming from donations and fundraising by the local community.

The latest fundraising effort comes after Acorns launched an urgent campaign to save £2 million in government funding and said it faces the prospect of turning away a child in need for the first time in its 36-year history.