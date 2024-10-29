See spooky scenes of spine-chilling Black Country hauntings — from ghostly girls to phantom cats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Whether you are a believer or a sceptic, the chilling details of a supernatural sighting are bound to pique your interest.

With that in mind, here is a list of 'haunted' hotspots in the region which are sure to get you in the spooky spirit – just in time for Halloween!

Sandwell Valley Visitor Centre

Paranormal investigator Russ Bevin led a ghost tour at Sandwell Valley Visitor Centre last year

Grade II listed Sandwell Valley Visitor Centre, formerly Sandwell Park Farm, is among many places in the Black Country said to be home to the supernatural...

Staff at the centre have reported strange goings-on, with Wednesbury Paranormal, a team of experts on all things spooky, having led an investigation at the site last year.

During a walk around the old cattle shed area, Russ Bevin, who forms part of the paranormal group, picked up on the spirit of an old angry supervisor.

The Manor House Museum

Barbara Humphreys and Lynn Woodward, from Friends of Bromwich House Museum, West Bromwich, preparing for a ghost hunt at the site earlier this year

Also apparently haunted is The Manor House Museum in West Bromwich.

The 13th century building has played host to ghost-hunts in the past, with a number of sightings recorded of mysterious figures.

They include a monk, a knight in full armour, an elderly bearded man, two young girls – and even a phantom cat.

Smethwick Baths

A ghost hunt was held at Smethwick Baths in 2022

There have been spooky tales recorded at the former Smethwick Baths, which closed to swimmers last year.