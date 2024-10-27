Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden taken to hospital after collapsing during live show

An ambulance was called to Elstree Studios in Borehamwood on Saturday when the Welsh professional dancer began feeling unwell.

Amy, who could not compete on Strictly in 2023 while she was receiving treatment for breast cancer, was absent from Sunday night's results show.

In a statement, the dancer’s spokesperson told BBC News: “Amy was feeling unwell and so an ambulance was called as a precaution. She is feeling much better and would like to thank the Strictly family for their love and concern.

“We request Amy’s privacy in matters of health is kindly respected.”

The 34-year-old has a dance studio in the Dudley area with her husband Ben.

Sunday's results show is filmed on Saturday night after the live broadcast on BBC One, in which Amy and her celebrity partner, JLS singer JB Gill, glided to a score of 32 with their foxtrot to Dancing In The Moonlight by Toploader.