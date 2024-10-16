Halloween fun at Drayton Manor as spine-tingling thrills return

Included in admission tickets, family members of all ages are invited to enjoy the spine-tingling thrills of Drayton’s Spooktacular Halloween Fest, with a whole host of ghostly activities.

To see the full line-up and book your tickets, head to www.draytonmanor.co.uk/events/halloween

Activities include:

Carnival of Spooks: A walkthrough experience for the whole family to enjoy! Meet Witchy Woo and her spooky friends and see what treats you can find on your way.

Hay Bale Trail: Follow the clues to begin your adventure around the park and find spooky animal themed hay bales. Find all 6 letters featured on each hay bale to uncover the hidden word to win a prize.

Trick or Treat with Sir Topham Hatt: Knock knock! Trick or Treat at Sir Topham Hatt's house to experience a one-to-one meet and greet with the station master himself and receive a sweet treat.

Rory & Lory Show: Join Drayton Manor’s mascots Rory and Lory for daily spooky shows on the main stage at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm.

Thomas Land Spooky Shows: Visit the Thomas Land Balcony to watch and enjoy the Thomas Land Spooky shows, taking place daily at 11am, 12pm, 2pm and 4pm .