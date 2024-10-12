It's pumpkin crop picking time - where to find yours for cooking and carving

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

There are many farms and visitor attractions running pick your own pumpkin activities in the Black Country, Staffordshire and near the Wyre Forest.

Among them is Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, where this year's crop is ready for harvesting along with other autumn fruit and vegetables.

Farm operator Richard Bower says: "We've planted over 150,000 seeds on the farm and 20 different varieties from blue ones to pink ones. So come and see us. It's going to be fun."

Richard Bower from Lower Drayton Farm in Penkridge.

Visitors are welcome to choose pumpkins to take away for cooking or they can join fun carving activities in the barn in Lower Drayton Lane.

Fresh carrots, sweetcorn and spuds are also available, along with trailer rides, street food and opportunities to meet the farm animals.

The pumpkin patch is open daily at Lower Drayton Farm, in Penkridge near Stafford is open daily from October 12.

Pumpkins are rich in vitamins A and C, magnesium and potassium. It is technically a fruit due to being the product of a flowering plant, but is more like a vegetable due to its savoury taste.

Some of the locations are:

Black Country:

*Sandwell Valley's Forge Mill Farm, in Forge Lane, West Bromwich, runs until October 29. Family tickets costs £23 and £18.50; adults £4.50, children aged two-14 £5.50. Under twos free. Book tickets via 0121 588 7210 or ticketsource.co.uk/sandwell/

In 2023, visitors to Forge Mill Farm's pumpkin picking included David Kailo Barbu, then aged three, with Andrei Barbu and Diana Barbu.

Staffordshire:

*Essington Farm, Bognop Road, Essington near Wolverhampton - Pumpkins at Essington Farm events are running on Saturdays and Sundays this month. Activities include trailer rides, face painting, food. Places must be booked in advance via essingtonfarm.merlintickets.co.uk/product/PYO-PUMPKIN-24.

In 2002, Kerry Walker, aged 22, from Cheslyn Hay, helps with the pumpkin harvest at the former Essington Fruit Farm.

*Lower Drayton Farm, Penkridge, drop in daily from October 12.

*Canalside Farm, Mill Lane, Great Haywood, runs until October 29 Tickets cost £4 per person for entry to all of the attractions. Pumpkins are charged by weight. Late-night picking on October 18 and 25. Book via canalsidefarm.co.uk/

*Bednall Pumpkins, Cock Lane, Bednall featuring activities including, animals, scarecrows, face painting and food marquee. Picking is on weekends in October then October 26-31. Book via eventbrite.co.uk/e/pick-your-own-pumpkins-bednall-tickets-

*Lichfield Maize Maze off A5 Watling Street, WS14 0AW. Book tickets via lichfieldmaizemaze.co.uk/booktickets/

Worcestershire:

*Little Owl Farm Park, Owl Hill Lane, Dunhampton, Stourport-on-Severn on weekends until October 20. littleowlfarmpark.co.uk/october-events-2024/pumpkin-picking-weekends-2024/