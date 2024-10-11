Birmingham Hippodrome: Plenty of magic with lavish Disney's Aladdin musical

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

No expense has been spared for this lavish musical production of Disney's Aladdin which includes a flying carpet at Birmingham Hippodrome as our favourite genie and his pals sprinkle some magic across the city.

Audiences can expect to be taken to “A Whole New World” as this is classic Disney at its very best, with all the elements of a fairytale, a musical and a superbly entertaining afternoon or evening for all ages.

I am sure we all know the storyline, but just in case, a cheeky urchin from the streets of Agrabah falls in love with Princess Jasmine after a chance meeting in the marketplace. Aladdin longs for a better life and his opportunity presents itself when he unleashes a genie from an oil lamp who grants his wishes and becomes his best friend. However the evil Jafar is determined to get his hands on the lamp and gain the power of the kingdom. Like all good fairy tales, it’s a love story, an adventure and a happily ever after.

There was an atmosphere of pure excitement as the theatre was heaving last night, not only with young families, but no doubt with adult Disney fans too who frequent the Florida and Paris theme parks and can’t believe their luck that one of their heroes is in town.

The show feels like an old friend to me as this is my third time seeing it, first on Broadway, then in London and now on its UK tour, and it hasn’t lost any of its magic.

As the overture began, the score of the show was instantly recognisable. Written by the eight-time Oscar winning composer Alan Menken, it includes “Arabian Nights”, “Proud of Your Boy”, “Prince Ali”, the all time musical theatre show stopper, “Friend Like Me”, and of course the unforgettable “A Whole New World” which won an academy award for Best Original Song. The orchestra under the supervision of Dave Rose should be applauded for their performance of these best-loved tunes.

Gavin Adams makes his professional debut in the title role and is every inch a human version of the cartoon character. His vocal performance was outstanding, his comedy skills were polished and he oozes charisma. Aladdin to a tee!

Desmonda Cathabel as Princess Jasmine and is clearly an accomplished musical theatre performer with excellent vocals, stage presence and style, not to mention beauty too.

There are stand out evil comedy performances from Adam Strong as Jafar and Angelo Paragoso, as his sidekick Iago who particularly delighted the children in the audience. Their tinkling laughter could be heard every time he set foot on the stage.

But, the evening really belonged to Yeukayi Ushe as Genie whose larger than life performance of the probably best-loved modern day Disney character was sublime. From the opening number until the end of the show he had the audience in the palm of his hand and the energy in the theatre shifted up a gear every time he appeared from his lamp.

The show is well-known for the massive production number, “Friend Like Me” which is something like 11 minutes long, near the end of Act One. It’s the one everyone waits for and my goodness, this Genie did not disappoint! Updated with topical, current gags and references, it is just as hilarious as the original and has everything from belly dancing show girls, to the cast tap dancing in gold satin and sequins to slow ballads to a rip rousing finale bringing Broadway to Birmingham in abundance.!

In addition to an outstanding cast, the creative team behind this show are some of the very best.

Casey Nicholaw’s direction is sharp, ensuring the production moves at lighting speed and his ability to create hilarious comedy moments throughout is evident.The choreography of the dance numbers is not too complex, but highly effective with a definite Broadway feel.

There has been no expense spared on Bob Crowley’s dazzling set which fills the huge Hippodrome stage with ease, complemented by Natasha Katz’s striking lighting design which is so atmospheric it transports you to another world.

The special effects are superb with the magic carpet ride in Act Two being the highlight of the show of course. If you didn’t believe in magic before, you will after seeing this! The moment takes you right back to your childhood and brings a tear to your eye.

The costumes are vibrant, in sumptuous fabrics in all colours of the rainbow, awash with sequins, feathers and spangles making every scene a visual delight.

Of course good conquers evil in the end and Aladdin wins his princess and becomes the Sultan of the city, everything he ever dreamed of. Like all fairy tales, it's happily ever after, which is all we really want in life isn’t it?

The stars surrounding that magic carpet are twinkling for sure and five of them are rating this review. Unforgettable.

Disney's Aladdin runs until November 3. For tickets visit birminghamhippodrome.co.uk or call 0844 338 5000.