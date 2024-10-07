Cheers! Annual Codsall Beer Festival once again hailed a success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Codsall Beer Festival has proven popular time and time again since it was first held in 2015 – and this year was no exception.

Around 1,800 people packed out the Codsall Village Hall, near Wolverhampton, on Friday and Saturday evening to join in the fun.

There were 50 different drinks on offer, including 30 ales from 30 breweries, a range of ciders, craft beers and a selection of wines.

Cheers! There were 50 drinks on the menu at the festival

As well as quenching their thirst, attendees were invited to enjoy the sounds of musicians who took to the stage at the event, while youngsters could also join in on the fun on an inflatable slide.

Andy Evans, who organises the festival with the help of his wife, Kelly, said the turnout was just as good as in 2023 which was the most popular year in the event's almost decade-long history.

Organisers Kelly and Andy Evans

The 50-year-old, from Codsall, said: "It was well attended as always. The weather held off, it was supposed to rain Saturday but it didn't which helped.

"Nearly all the ale went and we got through a lot of cider. We had musicians come and travel some distance. We support local bands, but some have started contacting us who are not from the area to play as well.

A number of musicians took to the stage during the two-day festival

"It was very good. We get people travel from quite far to come to the festival because of the wide selection of ales.

The Other Half took to the stage

"I try to avoid [selling] any beers that I see locally – I try and make the selection as weird and wonderful as possible if i can."

Around 1,800 people turned out across the two-day event

The event organiser added that he already has some ideas for next year, which will mark the 10th Codsall Beer Festival.

He said: "A lot of people asked me [on Saturday] 'what are you doing for the ten years'.

Andrea Griffiths from Wombourne raised a glass

"I have a few ideas. I was thinking about getting some of the bands who played the first one and maybe going through and picking some of the beers from each year, but I am not sure yet."

Youngsters joining in on the fun at the festival

Andy said some of the money made from the event will be gifted to Codsall Cricket Club, whose members volunteered at the festival, and he will choose a local charity to donate the leftover cash.