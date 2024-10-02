Brand new ITV jewel thief drama Joan filmed right here in the Black Country

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

ITV aired the first episode of Joan on Sunday night, starring Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. She's playing the character of Joan Hannington, a rags-to-riches diamond thief in the 'exhilarating and emotional' series.

Bridge Street, Walsall.

Joan is a six-part drama of hour-long episodes, airing on ITV1 and ITVX.

The tale is set in 1980s London, but much of the show was filmed here in the West Midlands – even in our very own Walsall town centre.

Bridge Street, where some of the filming took place.

Businesses on Bridge Street reported seeing some of the action and production crews.

The actress was also spotted in and around Birmingham city centre in Joan's classic fur coat as the crew filmed outside Piccadilly Arcade, as well as in the Jewellery Quarter.

Joan, episode two showing Sophie Turner as Joan and Frank Dillane as Boisie.

The region has been a hotspot for television production companies in the last couple of years, with Steven Knight's drama This Town being filmed in West Bromwich, Wolverhampton, Walsall and Wednesbury, as well as a thought-provoking new film about modern slavery filmed in Wolverhampton.