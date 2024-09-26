Verve Lounge, which recently opened at the site of the former Bobby Brown's nightclub in Birmingham, is set to host House of Secrets from Saturday, October 5.

The canalside venue, off Broad Street, with have house DJs Steve Brown, Lee Clarke, and Kirsty Lee James bolstering the launch night line-up.

As well as being much loved by Brummies, Bobby Brown’s was admired by visiting celebrities. Stars who partied there included Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Chris Evans and Mick Hucknall.

The new venue is described as "sophisticated and vibrant" by owner Reece Chauhan.

House of Secrets, which will open at 10pm, draws inspiration from Bobby Brown’s history and there will be a 'dress to impress’ code with clubgoer encouraged dress to the nines and party until the early morning hours, with the official closing time given as 4pm.

Head promoter Dan Brown said: “We’re super excited to be breathing a new lease of life into the much-loved venue. With the House Of Secrets launch, we will bring a contemporary event to Broad Street where everyone can enjoy a great night out with celebrated DJs right in the centre of Birmingham.”

Tickets for the House of Secrets launch party are available now from Ticket24/7.