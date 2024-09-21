Huge music star set to perform in Wolverhampton on first ever solo tour
Zayn Malik is set to begin his first ever solo tour later this year and has penned University of Wolverhampton at The Halls as one of the locations where he'll perform.
Posted in its official X account, formerly Twitter, The Halls said that tickets for the star's 2024 Stairway To The Sky tour are on sale now.
The 'very limited' remaining tickets can be bought here, for the show which will kick off on November 29.
A spokesperson for University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, said: "You don't want to miss Zayn Malik’s first ever solo tour.
"Very limited remaining tickets to the Stairway To The Sky Tour are on sale now!"