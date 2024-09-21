Huge music star set to perform in Wolverhampton on first ever solo tour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Posted in its official X account, formerly Twitter, The Halls said that tickets for the star's 2024 Stairway To The Sky tour are on sale now.

The 'very limited' remaining tickets can be bought here, for the show which will kick off on November 29.

Image: University of Wolverampton at The Halls

A spokesperson for University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, said: "You don't want to miss Zayn Malik’s first ever solo tour.

"Very limited remaining tickets to the Stairway To The Sky Tour are on sale now!"