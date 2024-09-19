Alton Towers wins big at Theme Park Awards, Drayton Manor and West Midlands Safari Park also bag honours

The resort landed seven gold awards including Nemesis Reborn winning Best Reimagined Attraction and Best Marketing Campaign.

The Best Ride Storytelling was The Curse at Alton Manor, Best New Event went to Alton After Dark and Best Accessibility Initiative was for the Resort’s new CBeebies Land Sensory Space.

Best Retail Outlet was Bunker ‘94 while Alton Towers also won gold for Best Theme Park Map.

The theme park also won four silvers for Theme Park of the Year, Best Theme Park for Thrills, Best Social Media Content and Best New Entertainment for The Phalanx. And it won a bronze for Ceebies Land, in the Best Theme Park for Toddlers section.

The Theme Parks UK Awards, hosted by independent UK theme park guide ThemeParks-UK.com in association with AttractionTickets.com, is a national ceremony recognising the best rides and attractions, shows and events in the industry.

Expert judges for this year’s awards included Paul Kelly, Chief Executive of British Association of Leisure Parks, Piers and Attractions, and Dawn Foote, Co-Founder & CEO of Katapult.

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are honoured to be recognised at this year’s UK Theme Park Awards. These achievements reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of our Resort colleagues, who work tirelessly to deliver exceptional moments for our guests.

“Alton Towers Resort is committed to innovation and offering the best possible experiences for families and thrill-seekers alike and we’re grateful to all our fantabulous guests who voted for us in this year’s awards.”

There was also success for Drayton Manor. It won gold as the Best Value Theme Park.

It was third in the Theme Park of the Year Award, behind Alton Towers and Thorpe Park.

Gold Rush won silver in the Best New Attraction category as did The Wave in the Best Reimagined section. Thomas Land won silver in the Best Theme Park for Toddlers category. The Vikings Festival won silver in the Best New Event.

Frontier Falls won bronze for Best Marketing Campaign and Drayton Manor also won bronze for Best Social Media.

West Midlands Safari Park won gold in the category of Best Theme Park Lodges and a silver for Best Theme Park with Animals.