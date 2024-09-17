TaleGate Theatre Productions return to Sutton Coldfield Town Hall with Robin Hood from December 7, promising another unforgettable performance filled with slapstick comedy, toe-tapping music, and plenty of audience participation.

And Lolly, whose real name is Anna Kumble and who hails from Sutton Coldfield, will take on the role of The Sheriff of Nottingham.

Artistic Director of TaleGate Theatre, James Worthington, said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Robin Hood to Sutton Coldfield Town Hall.

"After the wonderful response to Jack and the Beanstalk last year, we know the audience is ready for more festive fun, and this year’s production will be bigger and better than ever!”

Lolly said: "I'm so excited. It's a full-circle moment for me personally as it's the town where I was born and raised, and my own children were born in Sutton Coldfield too, so it really is so special.

"I hope together, we can help put Sutton Coldfield Town Hall on the map and show everyone how brilliant, creative, and vibrant the venue is and that it rivals any other town’s theatre. I am honoured to play a little part in all of this."

Joining Lolly is fellow Sutton Coldfield local, James Bartlett, who will be playing Will Scarlet in this festive adventure. Bartlett, who has featured in popular TV shows including Hollyoaks and The Dumping Ground, added: "I am really looking forward to treading the boards again at Sutton Coldfield Town Hall and getting back to the roots of my hometown.

"Although my main acting career has been on TV, it all started for me here with Sutton Coldfield Music Theatre Company’s production of Oliver when I was 14! I absolutely love seeing people smile and laugh, and if you're not laughing at the jokes, you may be at my dance moves!"

"The show revolves around the classic story and iconic characters of Robin Hood, but with that traditional panto comedy flair,” says Artistic Director James Worthington.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lolly and James in these roles, and, with the return of the beloved Panto Dame Danny Mills as Nurse Little Joan, this year’s performance will be a truly memorable experience for the whole family.”

The show is running from December 7-31. For more details, visit suttoncoldfieldtownhall.com