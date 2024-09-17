Dayton Manor runs Back to School offer – and it's great for kids

The Staffordshire attraction has a Kids Go Free Offer until September 30, giving families the chance to save £55 with access to over 50 rides and attractions for a fraction of the price.

Valid for children aged nine and under, the offer gives kids the chance to experience the new major ride launches, targeted for family fun – The Wave and Gold Rush, which opened this summer with a reduced height restriction.

Drayton Manor is also has a Vikings Festival, taking place every weekend until Sunday, September 29.

To fond out more about the offer, visit draytonmanor.co.uk/tickets/kids-go-free