'Most iconic Pokémon card ever made' set to fetch thousands at Staffordshire auction

The highest grade BGS fourth print Charizard in existence goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers in Lichfield on September 30 and has a guide price of £8,000 to £12,000.

A fourth print Charizard card is itself a rarity in the Pokémon world due to its scarce print run. But this trophy card has been graded 9 by the respected Beckett Grading Services and has three sub-grades at 9.5 for centering, corners and surface – higher than any other fourth print Charizard in the world.

And it has potential to cross over to a grade 10 with PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). The last PSA 10 of this card to exchange hands sold privately for more than £40,000.

The card is being auctioned by Pokémon collector Jon Free, aged 32, from Great Blakenham, in Suffolk.

“The fourth print for 1999-2000 Base Set was printed due to copyright issues around the turn of millennium,” he explained.