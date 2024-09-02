Star chefs heading to new Sutton Coldfield food festival

Sutton Coldfield will stage the event on Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15.

Organised by Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID, in collaboration with LSD Promotions, the event is being described as a huge celebration of food and drink.

The free festival will transform The Parade in the town centre into a vibrant marketplace featuring 50 plus traders offering a diverse selection of fresh food, local produce, and artisan gifts.

A highlight of the festival will be the cookery kitchen, sponsored and hosted by the Gracechurch Centre, where visitors can watch live demonstrations from TV Chef Phil Vickery, Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell, star of TV’s Extreme Cake Makers Molly Robbins, the Bracebridge restaurant team, and Military Chef chocolate shop. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to learn from these culinary experts and gain insights into their craft.

Entertainment throughout the weekend will include stilt-walking chefs, a comedic waiters duo, balloon modelling, a bubble-ologist, live music and free activities including face painting and glitter tattoos.

Michelle Baker, Manager of Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID, said: “We are delighted to be bringing a new food festival to Sutton Coldfield town centre and would encourage everyone to support and attend so that we can ensure this becomes an annual event. We are working hard to raise the profile of Sutton Coldfield town centre and to boost the local economy by organising regular events throughout the year and this event will be our biggest yet”.

Siobhan Noake, Communications & Engagement Manager of LSD Promotions, added: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Visit Royal Sutton Coldfield BID to bring this exciting food festival to the heart of Sutton Coldfield. With a fantastic line-up of traders, celebrity chefs, and entertainment, the event promises to be a wonderful celebration of the town's vibrant food culture."

Sutton Coldfield Food Festival will open on Saturday from 10am-8pm and Sunday from 10am-5pm.