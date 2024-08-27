Pop Idol's Mark Rhodes announced as new voice for popular radio show

The seasoned TV presenter, singer and actor, who grew up in Moxley, will be hosting on air on Saturdays from 10am - 2pm focusing on sport and football from September 7.

He found fame after finishing runner-up to singer Michelle McManus on the first series of ITV’s Pop Idol 21 years ago.

Mark says: “As a proud Midlander and football fan it makes me feel like I’m coming home to BBC WM.

"The West Midlands community is the best in the country and I’m really looking forward to chatting to the people that make this region thrive.

"I cannot wait to get started. It’s going to be a lot of fun and September can’t come soon enough.”

Darren Harriott on Comedy Central's show Guessable?

The radio station will also be taking on a new Sunday morning presenter Darren Harriott, who will be on air in the same time slot.

Darren, who is also from the Black Country, is a comedian and a familiar face on TV shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and Richard Osman's House of Games.

Darren says: “Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I would get to host my own BBC radio show, especially in the area I love the most - The West Midlands.

"I’m excited to bring lots of laughs and fun every Sunday morning right into the afternoon. I can’t wait.”

Listeners can also hear them on CWR and BBC Sounds.

Mark was a pupil of the former Moxley Nursery and Infant School and Dorothy Purcell Junior School and Darlaston Community School, now known as Grace Academy.

Following his Pop Idol success he joined forces with Sam Nixon to present numerous television programmes including Children show Level Up! and Sam and Mark's Big Friday Wind-Up.