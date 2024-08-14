Lichfield's Belle releases this Friday 2nd August 2024

‘Burn’ is produced by Mike Rose and 17-year-old Belle said: "It came to me after talking to a close friend of mine.

"She was just having a moment worrying about what she was going to do with her life.

"She turned to me and said: ‘I wish I had the same drive and passion as you, it’s like you’re on fire’."

"And Burn just appeared in my head. It was like the song wrote itself.

"Burn is my way of saying believe in yourself, give yourself permission to be excited.

"You know we only have one life, why not give it everything you’ve got and let yourself burn with passion and light the world up with your flame. Burn bright, shine bright and Burn."

Belle’s singles include ‘Run’; 'Just B U’; 'Yeh So Wot’; 'Beautiful To Me’; ‘Follow Ur Heart’; 'NV' and the last single ‘Fluorescent Light’.

Hear more at youtube.com/@bellekumblerose