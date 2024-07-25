Drayton Manor's mission to 'make Britain smile' as Gold Rush opens

Gold Rush opens to the public on Friday but VIPs were given a sneak peek at the ride in the park's Wild West-themed land, Frontier Falls, on Wednesday.

Former Emmerdale star Charley Webb and Chloe Delevingne were among those in attendance at the event to launch the new ride.

The event had a western theme

Victoria Lynn, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Resort, said: "We are trying to be the number one theme park for families in the UK and this ride is testament to what we are trying to do, moving forward.

"Our mission for our team is to make Britain smile and our staff have been brilliant.

"Earlier in the year we came out and said 2024 would be Drayton Manor's best year yet and I'm certainly feeling those vibes.

"We launched The Wave and we were thrilled with the response to that."

Former Emmerdale favourite Charley Webb at Drayton Manor . Picture: JHORDLE / INHOUSE IMAGES

"For the last two years we have been planning this ride and once again I think people are going to be impressed

"We have catered for a family roller coaster for little ones as well. It's amazing for me to see families bringing younger children into the theme park and enjoying something a little different to our beloved Thomas Land.

Celebrating the opening of Gold Rush. Picture: JHORDLE / INHOUSE IMAGES

"We are super proud and super impressed with it and I think people will find a new love and passion for Gold Rush."