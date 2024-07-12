Summer celebrations to mark ten years of CBeebies Land

The popular attraction is reflecting on ten years of CBeebies Land.

Visitors can get ready for an exciting festival of celebrations as Alton Towers Resort marks the decade from Saturday, July 20 until Sunday, September 1.

Enjoy brand-new live entertainment, fun filled activities, exciting food, drinks, and surprise appearances by special guests alongside meeting some of your favourite CBeebies friends.

A spokesperson said: "The celebrations are about to get even more extraordinary with something for all the family as you step through the celebration gateway and onto the brand-new front lawns arena! This really is the ultimate option for families this summer!"

