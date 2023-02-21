Film crews spotted at historic pub in Walsall town centre

Film and lighting crews surround the disused Old Dirty Duck pub on Upper Bridge Streett, Walsall. Photo: Craig Baldwin

Actors, crews and set hands were seen descending into the disused Old Dirty Duck pub on Upper Bridge Street, Walsall.

It is believed to be for the filming of scenes for the newest six-part BBC drama from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight called 'This Town'.

The Express & Star has contacted the BBC for comment.

Actors and crews were last seen filming in the Coach and Horses pub on Kesteven Road, West Bromwich, where the pub was renamed to the 'Happy Trooper'

Skinheads and members of the two-tone culture took to the West Bromwich pub to film a dance and fight scene for the new series, which follows a family of four young people as they are drawn into the world of ska and two-tone music.

West Bromwich resident Alex Angell, a supporting actor playing a skinhead said: "It's been a lot of fun filming the scenes. It's amazing really being so close to home too, I only live around the corner.

"The portrayal of the skinheads in this series is great, the majority of us are in these cultures already so we are wearing the clothes that we bought from home."

A release date for the series has yet to be set as filming continues.