Ferocious Dog. Pic: Graham Whitmore

Busy boys to the last, in prep for the 24-date tour which began last week, Ferocious Dog unveiled a brand new video for The Hope – the title track from their new album. This release poignantly coincided with World Mental Health day on October 10.

The band, including bassist John Alexander from Wombourne, said: “The Hope is exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a song that shows you when things are at their very darkest, there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. There’s always help, there’s always hope! The subject matter is probably at its most poignant right now with what’s happening with the world.”

The new album includes previous singles Broken Soldier and Petnrich Rising along with Will You, featuring Hazel O’Connor.

The record flows irresistibly through tales of historical observations and biting commentary on the plights that are facing the world today. Its songs follow a rollercoaster of pace and sentiment which will have you wanting to mosh one moment and contemplating the deep messages behind them the next. A great follow-up to the album Fake News & Propaganda, Ferocious Dog seem to have the knack of evolving their music enough to pique your interest, without losing any of the sound or attitude that made you fall in love with them in the first place.

Currently in the midst of their tour and today completing what has been a week’s worth of record store signing appearances across the UK, the band are delighted to be playing an all-killer set list from their now burgeoning back catalogue live on the road. Ferocious Dog will be playing at KK’s Steel Mill, Wolverhampton, on November 26, and the band are pumped to be taking the stage. “I’m born and bred in Wombourne, and I can’t wait to be playing live near my own stomping ground again,” said John. “People who have attended Ferocious Dog shows know exactly what to expect,” the band added. “People who are new to Ferocious Dog’s live shows will be welcomed by the ‘Hell Hounds’ as part of the growing Ferocious Dog family.”