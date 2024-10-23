Man found dead in Wolverhampton city centre near former Beatties car park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Passersby have reported seeing three ambulances, a police car and a fire engine near the entrance to the former Beatties car park and Gorgeous Nightclub on the corner of Skinner Street in the city at around 10.42am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that nothing could be done to save the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement read: "We were called to a private address near to Victoria Street at 10.42am. We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and our Hazardous Area Response Team to the scene. The first resource arrived in two minutes. Sadly, it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save a man at the property and he was confirmed deceased at the scene."