Damayanthi : A Voice for Change Through Creativity and Activism

Her career as a feminist creative designer has been marked by her commitment to promoting diversity, gender equality, child rights, and refugee rights. Through her artistry, Damayanthi has consistently communicated powerful messages aimed at creating a more equitable society.

Damayanthi's activism took root in Sri Lanka during the latter years of the country's civil war, a conflict that had racial and ethnic divides at its core. From 2004 to 2009, she played a pivotal role in the National Anti-War Front's Media Unit, working alongside other activists to pressure the Sri Lankan government to end the war and seek a peaceful resolution. Her work during this period was not a solo effort; it was part of a broader collective movement that included some of the most prominent human rights activists in South Asia. At various stages of her career, she collaborated with figures like Dr. Kumar Rupasinghe, the General Secretary of Amnesty International, Nobel Peace Prize nominee Sunila Abeysekara, international human rights activist Dr. Nimalka Fernando, and Professor Eileen Pittaway, all of whom were integral to her work in advocating for peace and justice.

Even after the civil war ended in 2009, Damayanthi remained an outspoken voice against post-war atrocities. Her published cartoons and articles called for accountability and justice for the victims of war crimes. Her feminist activism during this time was significant, as she continuously highlighted the struggles faced by women and marginalized communities in a post-war society, demanding systemic change. Damayanthi's work as part of a broader collective of activists in Sri Lanka helped push conversations forward about human rights, gender equality, and justice.

In addition to her feminist and anti-war activism, Damayanthi has specialised in refugee rights and women's rights, working on the global stage to support marginalized communities. Since moving to the UK in 2017, she has led several impactful initiatives that continue her activism in creative ways. One of her most notable projects is "It’s Our Right", funded by the MyFriendlyCities initiative, which advocates for the human rights of marginalized communities and promotes diversity and inclusion. She also spearheaded the "Feel at Home" project, which tackled the unique struggles faced by refugees in the UK. Through this initiative, she used creative arts to foster a sense of belonging and healing for displaced individuals, empowering them to feel more at home in their new environments.

Damayanthi’s ongoing work with the 1in3 project, funded by Arts Council England, highlights her continued dedication to gender-based violence awareness. Through creative workshops, spoken word festivals, and public exhibitions, she has brought the issue of domestic violence to the forefront, creating a platform for survivors to share their stories and the public to engage in these critical conversations.

Her expertise in refugee rights extends beyond her local work in the UK. She continues to collaborate with Professor Eileen Pittaway for the National Women’s Studies Association (NWSA) to support refugees in Australia, where she designs educational modules. Damayanthi has also worked with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in developing crucial resources such as the Intersectionality: Age, Gender, and Diversity Presentation Kits, which help highlight the complex issues faced by refugees.

Damayanthi’s work across multiple countries and causes stands as a testament to the power of collective activism and creative expression in achieving social change. As she continues to look for new opportunities, she remains committed to expanding her reach, fostering inclusivity, and contributing to a better, more just world.

Come and experience powerful artworks and public responses to gender-based violence at the 1in3 Art Exhibition at Wolverhampton's Mander Centre Community Hub from November 4-7 between 11am and 4pm.

By Diyodi Menon - Contributor