Sandwell and Walsall Fundraising Group reaches £13,000 milestone for Guide Dogs

Their hard work will help towards the cost of looking after guide dog Rye, a yellow Labrador, during his working partnership.

This is an impressive milestone, helping to support life-changing guide dog partnerships that enable people with sight loss to live the life they choose.

Guide Dogs covers the ongoing costs of guide dogs throughout their working partnership, and the £13,000 figure raised will help pay for a guide dog like Rye’s food, vet bills and training.

The Sandwell and Walsall fundraising group, made up entirely of volunteers, raised the sum through local activities and events such as collections and events.

Mary Conner, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager at Guide Dogs, said: “This amazing group of volunteers have done incredibly well to raise this sum, which will make a real difference to the people we support.

“Volunteers kindly offer their time, support and energy to our charity. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue our work.

“For people with sight loss, the support of a guide dog can be life-changing – giving them confidence, independence and companionship.

“We are so proud of our volunteers and would like to thank them for everything they do. We also wish to recognise the fantastic support that the group receives from individuals and businesses within the local community.”

The Sandwell and Walsall fundraising group are looking for more people to help raise vital funds for Guide Dogs. To find out about volunteering opportunities, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer or call 0800 781 1444.